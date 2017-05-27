Boko Haram members attack UN bus in Borno, hijack bags of rice

Suspected members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno, reportedly hijacked bags of rice which the World Food Programme (WFP) meant for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The WFP has been distributing food items to IDPs and other vulnerable groups in Borno worst hit by insurgency.

Maigari Bala, a driver, who witnessed the incident said, as published by The Cable, “They laid siege to the road around 3pm this afternoon. They seized a truck loaded with rice which was meant for distribution at an internally displaced persons (IDPs), camp in Damboa.

“We took to our heels when we saw them in very large numbers. They were shooting everywhere and chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar’.”

However, no one is reported dead.