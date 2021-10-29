Tunisian women protest as Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Former Congolese Prime Minister Clément Mouamba dies

The former Congolese Prime Minister, Clément Mouamba, passed away aged 77 in the Saint Joseph Hospital in Paris, France, following a brief illness. – africanews reports.

UK Covid boosters outstripping first jabs in Africa per capita

More people have received a Covid booster vaccination in the UK per head of population than are reported to have had their first shot in Africa, according to the latest available data. – The Guardian reports.

EU halts funds to WHO in DRC over sex abuse scandal

The European Commission has temporarily halted funding for the United Nations’ World Health Organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after employees of the organisation were found last month to have been involved in cases of sexual abuse in the African nation. – Aljazeera reports.

Defence Minister explains why bandits have not been declared as terrorists

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has said that the need to follow due process was responsible for the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists. – Pulse reports.

Tunisian women protest as Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing

A landmark case that incited Tunisia’s MeToo movement, in which a lawmaker faces charges of sexual harassment and public indecency, began on Thursday. – africanews reports