Beauty entrepreneur, Shola Adewumi Set to launch vintage-themed body-pamper facility in Lekki

As health and wellness continue to gain traction due to the increased concerns about personal wellbeing, Vintage by Naomie, a Beauty, Spa and Body-Pamper place, will officially launch on October 31, 2021, and will be open to walk-in customers from November 2, 2021, at Chief Collins Uchidiuno Street, Lekki phase 1.

Vintage by Naomie is a luxurious beauty spa that offers a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, with a goal to help Nigerians enhance and maintain their beauty on the inside and out. The inspiration for this facility comes from the passion for helping and educating people on maintaining physical and psychological wellness.

Vintage by Naomie - The Ayurveda treatment
The Ayurveda treatment

The brand’s CEO and a beauty enthusiast, Shola Adewumi, who has worked in the beauty and spa sector for over a decade, and has won awards for her work shared some insights on the never-before-seen luxury beauty parlour.

Shola Adewumi
Shola Adewumi

The spa, according to Ms Adewumi, would not be a typical one, but rather one that gives a luxurious experience complete with a great ambience, amazing aesthetics, and exceptional service.

Vintage by Naomie will mostly use organic and natural ingredients to offer the skin optimum luminosity. Ms Adewumi explained. She added that the facility will be equipped with ancient unique facilities and techniques that help in the increase of blood oxygen levels and the release of toxins from the muscles. Such services include; Rain Massage, Water Therapy for natural healing, and Ayurveda Indian Massage for pain and stress relief.

Vintage by Naomie is committed to providing her clients with the most effective custom treatments that help restore the body’s natural equilibrium while keeping the body refreshed, revitalised and re-energised.

About Vintage by Naomie Spa

The Vintage by Naomie Spa features unprecedented treatments, such as the Healing Waters Rain Massage and Ayurveda treatment. The Healing Waters Rain Massage is the ultimate indulgence with the magic of rain forest tranquillity and healing powers of water to improve circulation and calm the mind. 

The Ayurveda treatment is an age-old healing tradition with the rich heritage of Ayurveda. This treatment promises to be an experience of curative restoration. The spa has some of the best Ayurvedic consultants and trained therapists who work to provide adequate treatments and services to give a strong healthy body, happy mind and radiant skin.

This spa promises to be the marriage of ancient therapeutic rituals and modern spa treatments, curated intentionally to evoke tranquillity in a luxurious sanctuary. Vintage by Naomie offers a wide range of wellness and beauty services from facials, massages, hammam baths, to waxing and body scrubs. 

These treatments and services are expertly designed to revive the mind, body, and spirit, making Vintage by Naomie the destination in Lagos for the deep relaxation your body craves.

For more information about Vintage by Naomie visit:

Website: www.vintagebynaomie.com/home

Instagram: @vintagebynaomie

