New Congo mountain eruption imminent, warns volcanologist | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

P-Square: Nigerian Afrobeats twins make up after years of feuding

The musical twin brothers who make up P-Square, one of Africa’s best-known Afrobeats groups, have reconciled ending a years-long bitter feud. – BBC reports.

Sudan pro-democracy activists call for escalation after lethal crackdown

Pro-democracy protesters and Sudan’s military appeared set for a cycle of escalation on both sides after a day in which at least 15 demonstrators were killed by security forces. – The Guardian reports.

New Congo mountain eruption imminent, warns volcanologist

The Nyamuragira volcano, a close neighbor of the more famous Nyiragongo, in the east of the DRC, could experience an upcoming eruption but a priori without any danger for the houses, the Goma Volcanological Observatory (OVG) said on Wednesday. – africanews reports.

US warns pilots of possible ‘surface-to-air fire’ in Ethiopia

The United States has warned pilots that planes operating out of Ethiopia’s main international airport – one of busiest in Africa – could be “directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire” if the country’s spiralling conflict nears the capital, Addis Ababa. – Aljazeera reports.

Amy Jephta’s ‘Barakat’ is SA’s Oscars submission

South Africa’s National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) has confirmed the selection of Amy Jephta’s ‘Barakat’ as its Best International Feature Film submission for the 94th Oscars. – Pulse reports.