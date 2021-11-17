US removes Nigeria from its list of religious violators | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

French troops quit northernmost post in Mali, second base in one month

The French troops on Wednesday officially handed over the farthest northern post in Tessalit to the Malian forces. – africanews reports.

Inflation may push six million Nigerians into poverty – World Bank

The World Bank has said that the increase in prices that occurred between June 2020 and June 2021 could push about six million Nigerians into poverty. – Punch reports.

 Several anti-coup protesters killed in Sudan as thousands rally

Thousands of people have taken part in protests against last month’s coup in Sudan, with security forces shooting dead at least 10 people and wounding dozens of others, medics said. – Aljazeera reports.

US removes Nigeria from its list of religious violators

The government of the United States has removed Nigeria from its list of countries that engage in severe violation of religious freedom. – Pulse reports.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide attacks that killed three people and injured 36 in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday. – CNN reports.

