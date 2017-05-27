PDP senators condemn police raid on Ekweremadu’s guest house

The PDP caucus of the Nigerian Senate on Friday, condemned the police raid on Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s guest house in Abuja.

The police on Friday raided the National Assembly guest house in Abuja assigned to the use of the Deputy Senate President Senator Ekweremadu.

The Caucus in a statement in Abuja by its spokesman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the Police action as unwarranted, unacceptable and a deliberate attempt to muzzle the opposition.

He noted according to The Nation, that the “failed gestapo-like operation was nothing but a smokescreen to cover up a carefully orchestrated plot to intimidate Senator Ekweremadu and by so doing cow the opposition from pointing out the failings of the government of the day.”

According to the caucus, “the raid said to have been ordered by the Inspector General of police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on a property owned by the National Assembly was a willful affront on democracy.”

“We had raised alarm on this plot not too long ago and now they have carried out the assignment only to reach a dead end, to the embarrassment of the police and other anti-democratic forces bent on casting a wicked shadow on our fledgling democracy.

“We of the Senate PDP Caucus will never be intimidated or cowed in discharging our constitutional mandate of providing a responsible opposition.

“Is it not an irony that the raid in the National Assembly guest house is coming on the eve of the democracy day anniversary?

“A raid on a property of another arm of government is a dangerous continuation of attack on the institutions that affects the needed checks on the excesses of the executive. “It cast an ominous sign and this must stop,” Abaribe said.