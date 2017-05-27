The Thread: Hillary Clinton roasts Donald Trump thoroughly and Republicans throw a fit

During a commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, former presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton, threw barbs, shades, and all types of poisoned arrows at Donald Trump over the controversies his presidency has kicked up. Just like Obama did in Berlin, Hillary Clinton was careful not to mention Trump’s name, but she went ahead to liken his presidency to that of President Nixon and hinted that the end of Trump’s administration might be an impeachment.

This is not the first commencement address Hillary Clinton has given at Wellesley College, but it might be the most viral yet.

“When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” she said. “That is not hyperbole, it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done. … They attempt to control reality.”

She also spoke of coming to terms with her defeat:

This speech once again divided Americans along party lines. Whilst Republicans condemned it, Liberals praised it to the heavens.

RNC Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel.

“Today’s speech was a stark reminder why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016,” said  “Instead of lashing out with the same partisan talking points, Hillary Clinton would be wise to look inward, talk about why she lost, and expand the dwindling base of Democrat Party supporters – we won’t hold our breath though.”

It’s official: Girl’s got nothing to lose.

