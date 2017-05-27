The Thread: Hillary Clinton roasts Donald Trump thoroughly and Republicans throw a fit

During a commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, former presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton, threw barbs, shades, and all types of poisoned arrows at Donald Trump over the controversies his presidency has kicked up. Just like Obama did in Berlin, Hillary Clinton was careful not to mention Trump’s name, but she went ahead to liken his presidency to that of President Nixon and hinted that the end of Trump’s administration might be an impeachment.

This is not the first commencement address Hillary Clinton has given at Wellesley College, but it might be the most viral yet.

“When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” she said. “That is not hyperbole, it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done. … They attempt to control reality.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back during a fiery commencement speech at Wellesley College. pic.twitter.com/L9Oi6qM5fz — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 26, 2017

She also spoke of coming to terms with her defeat:

Those burns are immortal

Hillary Clinton's commencement address at Wellesley College had some of her best Trump burns yet pic.twitter.com/GzTfuSCYeS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 26, 2017

Her speech was marred by a coughing bout:

Watch the full speech:

This speech once again divided Americans along party lines. Whilst Republicans condemned it, Liberals praised it to the heavens.

See reactions below:

#I’mWithHer

The more Hillary Clinton is told to shut up & go away, the more I'm determined to be the loudest, mouthiest bitch you've ever heard. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) May 26, 2017

To the reporters asking why Hillary Clinton never gave speeches this good during the campaign: She did. You just ignored it. #Wellesley2017 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 26, 2017

What a great speech. @HillaryClinton will never stop believing in—and fighting for—truth and reason. https://t.co/nSTxVsnYKt — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) May 26, 2017

#Wellesley2017 Hillary Clinton is far from perfect, but she's very intelligent, very capable, & very compassionate. would make a good POTUS — The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) May 26, 2017

Yes @HillaryClinton – nasty woman – you are a true leader… thank you for being you – for speaking at #Wellesley2017 – women rise #resist — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 26, 2017

American History gone wrong

Hillary Clinton laces President Trump before the graduating class at her alma mater. Her speech insinuated Mr. Trump may be impeached. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) May 26, 2017

Sooooo~ Hillary Clinton compares @POTUS to President Nixon? Just wondering who she compares her notorious cheating husband to? #Weiner pic.twitter.com/C7PamCtinp — SAVE YOUR CHILDREN (@mass_mont) May 26, 2017

Meanwhile on @FoxNews: Something, something liberal media bias … blah, blah "illegal immigrants" … yada, yada Hillary Clinton… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton implied Trump will be impeached like Nixon. Is she not aware Nixon wasn't impeached but her own perverted husband was? WOW — Mike (@mike4193496) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton falsely claimed Nixon impeached, warned of Trump impeachment- while ignoring her husband was the 1 impeached! #Wellesley2017 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 26, 2017

#Wellesley2017 @HillaryClinton reminds us of Bill Clinton's shameful Presidency: "Would Eventually End in Disgrace With His Impeachment." pic.twitter.com/WjcSUDmH9f — Family for Trump (@TheresaMechele) May 27, 2017

The irony of Hillary claiming Nixon was impeached (he wasn't) but neglecting the fact that Bill actually was impeached is priceless. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2017

Lost the plot?

You know that the Democrat party is going downhill when Dems are looking to Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters for guidance.#Wellesley2017 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2017

Lock her up

@HillaryClinton at Wellesley College talking about truth & reason! 😂😂😂😂 The truth is she should be in prison! #Hillary4Prison #Justice4All pic.twitter.com/cEimaQpqoN — ROCK ON OHIO🎸☮🍺👍 (@ROCKONDUDE2) May 27, 2017

Why is Hillary Clinton speaking at a college? She should be speaking at the women's federal prison. Even that's being generous. — Mike (@mike4193496) May 26, 2017

Way to keep the Country divided Hillary Clinton. You smug, sore loser CRIMINAL, who belongs in PRISON. #LockHerUp #Wellesley2017 — Kim 🇺🇸👌🏼 (@AmeriKimWoman2) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton is giving a speech on truth and equality? I hope she ends it with a speech on hypocrisy. #Wellesley2017 — Cat Gif Megan 👌🏻 (@CatGifMegan87) May 26, 2017

Friendly Reminder to @POTUS, we still need to lock Hillary Clinton up. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/xq18BNqLkC — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) May 26, 2017

Channeling Monica?

Why did Hillary Clinton dress up as Monica Lewinsky for the #Wellesley2017 commencement speech? pic.twitter.com/DeRAhBubS9 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 26, 2017

Look in the mirror, Hillary

Hillary Clinton talks truth, equality, and freedom during her address at Wellesley. Three things she knows NOTHING about.#Wellesley2017 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2017

Hearing Hillary Clinton talk about truth is like Maxine Waters speaking about sanity. The two are complete opposites. #Wellesley2017 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 26, 2017

Why didn't Hillary Clinton recall her experience running from sniper fire in Bosnia when she was giving her speech on truth?#Wellesley2017 — 👌🏻Elizabeth🌹 (@BasedElizabeth) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton giving a speech about truth is like Michael Moore being a fitness instructor. #Wellesley2017 — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) May 26, 2017

Still wants to be POTUS

It has been 199 days since the election and Hillary Clinton has STILL not accepted the election results. Let that sink in.#Wellesley2017 — Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) May 26, 2017

*Cough* *Cough*

Democrats still haven't figured out that the continued presence of Hillary Clinton will really hurt them. Keep talkin' and coughin' Hillary! — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) May 26, 2017

Hitler, anyone?

WOW! Hillary Clinton projecting again… it is so obvious. She is the one who wants to control our thoughts and beliefs.👇#Wellesley2017 pic.twitter.com/sXwD1gY620 — Corryn Mobley🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) May 26, 2017

#NotWithHer

This would be me watching Hillary Clinton speak at Wellesley. I love knowing that I helped defeat her.#Wellesley2017 #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/7OcdFtWnuf — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 26, 2017

RNC Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel.

“Today’s speech was a stark reminder why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016,” said “Instead of lashing out with the same partisan talking points, Hillary Clinton would be wise to look inward, talk about why she lost, and expand the dwindling base of Democrat Party supporters – we won’t hold our breath though.”

It’s official: Girl’s got nothing to lose.