The Thread: 3 violent things Trump did in Brussels that shocked the world

Donald Trump’s first international tour is building up in drama and innuendo. The past two days, we’ve seen Melania Trump snub his hand hold offer in Israel and Rome. Today, there’s more.

1 Trump pushes another NATO leader

Trump pushed Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way during #NATOSummit, so he could stand in front of the group. Evidently, Trump will do anything to be in front.

Reactions:

2. Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share a white-knuckled handshake

Trump is popular for his awkward, over extended handshakes with world leaders.

In a manner a bit more like wrestling, Trump and Macron took each other on. This is how Phillip Rucker of The Washington Post, who was in the room, described it:

“They shook hands for an extended period of time. Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening.”
Watch:

Reactions

3. Trump’s death stare

Donald Trump and EU leaders met for the first time at Brussels to discuss the transatlatic alliance, including issues like free trade and climate change. They did not see eye-to-eye on some of the issues. This might explain the heavy stare Trump and the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk exchanged.

Take a close look:

 

Bonus:

For calling their city a “hellhole”, Trump got a protest as a peculiar welcome. He touched down in Brussels today for a NATO Summit and a meeting with the EU.

Watch:

What a day.

[Read also]: “The Pope must really hate Donald Trump”

