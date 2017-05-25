The Thread: 3 violent things Trump did in Brussels that shocked the world

Donald Trump’s first international tour is building up in drama and innuendo. The past two days, we’ve seen Melania Trump snub his hand hold offer in Israel and Rome. Today, there’s more.

1 Trump pushes another NATO leader

Trump pushed Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way during #NATOSummit, so he could stand in front of the group. Evidently, Trump will do anything to be in front.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Reactions:

@SteveKopack I can't wait to see this big bloated bully go down! I'm so tired of this being acceptable!😡😡😡 — Jen Skelly (@Jenlskelly) May 25, 2017

@Jenlskelly @SteveKopack Isn't it maddening? He's like a child trying to be king of the playground, but all the other kids are actually adults. He looks foolish. — Von Hertzog (@Von_Hertzog) May 25, 2017

2. Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share a white-knuckled handshake

Trump is popular for his awkward, over extended handshakes with world leaders.

An honor to host Prime Minister @AbeShinzo in the United States. pic.twitter.com/f6TvfZ6sMj — President Trump (@POTUS) February 10, 2017

In a manner a bit more like wrestling, Trump and Macron took each other on. This is how Phillip Rucker of The Washington Post, who was in the room, described it:

“They shook hands for an extended period of time. Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening.”

Watch:

President Trump and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged a white-knuckled handshake https://t.co/gqppj3UeyA pic.twitter.com/fSZGMJCAX2 — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2017

Reactions

Macron is literally crushing Trump's hand in the battle of the NATO handshakes. There's a new kid in town…. pic.twitter.com/sSZKSGIpdi — John Fraher (@johnfraher) May 25, 2017

Melania Trump has a really hard time holding her husband’s hand — here’s the proof pic.twitter.com/w5T9NY4fCr — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 23, 2017

Other favorite Trump handshakes pic.twitter.com/bDESWzYcMf — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 25, 2017

3. Trump’s death stare

Donald Trump and EU leaders met for the first time at Brussels to discuss the transatlatic alliance, including issues like free trade and climate change. They did not see eye-to-eye on some of the issues. This might explain the heavy stare Trump and the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk exchanged.

Take a close look:

Bonus:

For calling their city a “hellhole”, Trump got a protest as a peculiar welcome. He touched down in Brussels today for a NATO Summit and a meeting with the EU.

Watch:

What a day.

