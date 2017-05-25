Nigeria is the only country where presidents and Vice Presidents openly own universities – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said Nigeria is the only country where Presidents and Vice Presidents openly own universities.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo owns Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun state, while Abubakar is the founder of American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa state.

Falana said this while speaking at the launch of Sahara Reporters’ civic media lab.

He said the pension of Obasanjo and Atiku is not enough to build a primary school.

“These guys who have restructured the economy of Nigeria. Or you are not aware that these guys restructured the economy of Nigeria to the extent that Nigeria is the only country today where former heads of states openly own universities,” Falana said.

“Have you ever heard of that anywhere in the world that the likes of Obasanjo, Atiku, Babangida and others, own universities, and of course, the man who is now pushing for restructuring, Atiku, has a univerisity as well.

“None of these guys worked outside the government. One was a customs officer, the others were soldiers; their pension cannot establish a primary school, not to talk of a university. For young people, I think there is enough provocation on the part of the ruling class.”