President Trump at NATO Summit: Unpaid dues unfair to U.S taxpayers

President Trump’s speech at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, delivered a clear message that put pressure once again on NATO members to pay their dues, which should be more than the current 2 percent-of-GDP threshold.

After observing a one-minute silence for the horrid bomb attack at the Manchester Arena in UK on Monday, Trump said while the other 27 other foreign ministers looked on, “NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations … even 2 percent of GDP is insufficient to close the gaps, Fox reported.

Watch the full video of President Trump’s speech;