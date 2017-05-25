President Trump condemns US Manchester attack leaks | Calls leaks “deeply troubling”

Fox reports President Trump condemned the damaging media leaks from the U.S. on the Manchester bombing ongoing investigations, after UK Police chiefs announced they would stop sharing information concerning the probe with the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, criticised American officials earlier for leaking crucial information about the ongoing investigation. She also “make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure.”The bombers identity, name and nationality was disclosed to US media and published nationwide.

In a statement released by the Whit House, Trump said “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” “These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.”

The President ordered a full investigation into the leaks from the Manchester probe, asking for “a complete review” of leaks from US government agencies. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” and promised that his administration would get to the bottom of the matter, Trump said.

The New York Times published photos that provided detailed evidence of the bomb used in the Manchester attack. The source of the information is still unclear, as this story has angered many British officials and distressed the families of the victims.

