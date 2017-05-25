Davido gives scholarship to young ‘If’ singer

Davido YNaija
Davido

Singer Davido has announced his decision to pay for a young boy’s education.

A video clip of a boy who was out of school singing the artiste’s hit track ‘If’ had gone viral.

[Read Also: DAVIDO CAN’T CONTAIN HIS EXCITEMENT AS R.KELLY REMIXES HIS HIT TRACK “IF”]

The boy had reportedly been out of school because his parents could not afford to enrol him.

Davido posted on Instagram, “OBO got you for life kid!!! nothing makes me more that u finally get to start school!! 30 billion for ur account oooo!!!! 🙏 we rise by lifting others!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUg_NPHl3Nk/

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Music Blog]: Welp, Wale’s Afropop album, “Shine” is a certified sales flop

[The Music Blog]: Our eyes are rolling all the way to the back at Wizkid’s comment on Davido’s RCA deal

Entertainment Roundup: Davido, Tekno, Wizkid, Mr Eazi nominated for BET Award, Tonto Dikeh’s former nanny accuses her of verbal assault and harassment | More stories