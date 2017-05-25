Davido gives scholarship to young ‘If’ singer

Singer Davido has announced his decision to pay for a young boy’s education.

A video clip of a boy who was out of school singing the artiste’s hit track ‘If’ had gone viral.

The boy had reportedly been out of school because his parents could not afford to enrol him.

Davido posted on Instagram, “OBO got you for life kid!!! nothing makes me more that u finally get to start school!! 30 billion for ur account oooo!!!! 🙏 we rise by lifting others!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUg_NPHl3Nk/