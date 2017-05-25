[The Church Blog] Let’s talk about these fake Pastors

One day hardly passes on social media without one gist of a fake pastor, an “overdo church” or a church fraud. As much as these church gossip can sound funny most of the time, it’s overly depressing too. Depressing because the goal of these guys is to bring indignity to the body of Christ and ultimately propose a thought process that the whole idea of church is a scam.

The other day, it was a video of a man that claimed to be in a phone conversation with God that was all over social media. Recently, it’s the video of a man who kissed a member in the front of the whole church not forgetting the several news articles on people who were scammed by supposed pastors and Church leaders and so many other news/video elements that we all have come across online at one time or the other.

For some, this just puts a huge question as to whether this whole Christianity and spirituality isn’t just a con idea after all. Some others like me, wonder what has happened to our sense of reasoning. There was a congregation of people in the church where the pastor kissed a lady and no one found it disgusting enough to rise and confront him or better still, cause a havoc. The man who claimed to be in a phone conversation with God had people hailing him and no one could have simply asked him to put the phone on loudspeaker if for no sensible reason at all, but for the fact that they also wanted to hear God speak. I bet my 8-year-old cousin would have thought of that.

Do I even blame those who fall victims of these pastors tricks or the fake pastors themselves? I can’t even blame any. Throughout the Bible, we have been warned severally of these false prophets who would come and deceive many. Hence, we are enjoined to watch and pray that we are not deceived.

I don’t have a list of 10 ways to identify a false pastor. I wish I had so I can at least, salvage the world of this whole mess we have gotten ourselves into but I know the Bible is a valuable tool against falling prey.

Whilst it’s true that there are fake pastors that are deceiving so many, this should not affect our faith in God. There is only a fake version because an original exists. Have it at the back of your mind that there is a real God, there are real pastors and there are Bible Believing Churches. Study your Bible and stick with it, pray and walk in the path that the Bible provides. That’s the only way to save yourself from being prey to these wolves.