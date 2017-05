A video clip of a Ghanaian pastor ‘healing’ a member of his congregation through an ‘holy kiss’ has gone viral online.

In the video being shared online, the pastor was seen speaking before approaching a member of his church and planting a long kiss on her lips.

Watch:

Ghanaian Pastor giving HOLY FRENCH KISS for Healing….. PRAISE THA LORD 🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/c32Otz1EEQ — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) May 24, 2017