PDP is the only party that can save Nigeria – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can rescue Nigeria from its current situation.

The governor spoke after the premiere of the Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’ by Imo Edward on Tuesday night in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee was the saviour of Nigerians.

“The PDP is the only political party that can bring Nigeria out of its quagmire. Nobody can intimidate us. No amount of machine guns can change us. When we take a position, we stand by it.

“I am supporting Makarfi-led PDP National Caretaker Committee totally because they mean well for the party,” the governor stressed.