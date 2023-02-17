Mozambique Pastor dies after attempting 40-day Jesus fast

A preacher in Mozambique has reportedly passed away after undertaking a biblical 40-day fast.

Pastor Francisco Barajah was found dead on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Biblical stories tell us that after Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights, the devil tempted him in the wilderness.

The Evangelical Church of Santa Trindade was founded by Barajah in the central region of Manica.

The preacher was found in “critical condition,” prompting his admission to a hospital in Beira, Sofala Province.

It was said that the priest had fasted for 25 days before he was hospitalized.

It was said that Barajah had dropped so much weight that he could no longer walk.

The attempt to save Barajah’s life apparently failed, and he passed away.

This is not the first time a member of the Christian community has died while fasting.

Following the death of their 15-year-old son from fasting in 2018, one Kehinde Omosebi and his wife were jailed in the United States.

The teen was discovered dead in the family home, while another youngster, aged 11, was hospitalized.