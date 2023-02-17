Mozambique Pastor dies after attempting 40-day Jesus fast

A preacher in Mozambique has reportedly passed away after undertaking a biblical 40-day fast.

Pastor Francisco Barajah was found dead on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Biblical stories tell us that after Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights, the devil tempted him in the wilderness.

The Evangelical Church of Santa Trindade was founded by Barajah in the central region of Manica.

The preacher was found in “critical condition,” prompting his admission to a hospital in Beira, Sofala Province.

It was said that the priest had fasted for 25 days before he was hospitalized.

It was said that Barajah had dropped so much weight that he could no longer walk.

The attempt to save Barajah’s life apparently failed, and he passed away.

This is not the first time a member of the Christian community has died while fasting.

Following the death of their 15-year-old son from fasting in 2018, one Kehinde Omosebi and his wife were jailed in the United States.

The teen was discovered dead in the family home, while another youngster, aged 11, was hospitalized.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 17, 2023

Rema releases two new singles ‘Reason You’ and ‘Holiday’

Rema, the Nigerian artist, has put out two new songs titled, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’. The singles were released early ...

YNaija February 16, 2023

My husband is not rich, he is only generous – Tinubu’s wife

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said that the popularity of her husband, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is due ...

YNaija February 16, 2023

Atiku, Peter Obi cannot match my track record – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believes none of his opponents in the 2023 ...

YNaija February 16, 2023

Tiwa Savage makes acting debut, plays lead role in ‘Water and Garri’ film

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has made her official acting debut in the film “Water and Garri.” The singer expressed her ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema have been recruited to headline the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend. At this year’s ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal-Man City match due to muscle injury

According to Football London, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in tonight’s massive match against Manchester City at the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail