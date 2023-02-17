Rema releases two new singles ‘Reason You’ and ‘Holiday’

Rema, the Nigerian artist, has put out two new songs titled, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’.

The singles were released early Friday morning.

‘Holiday’ is a collaboration with the brilliant producer Blaisebeatz, while ‘Reason You’ was produced by Alex Lustig.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner uses an optimistic rhythm throughout the tracks to display his broad sound pallet and flexibility.

His ad-libs in ‘Holiday’ set the song in motion, as do his distinctive words, which catch you from the first listen.

The artist gushes over his love interest in ‘Reason You,’ and inquires about her relationship status.

“I love that dress and the person in it,” he says before noting that the object of his passion acts as if she has a boyfriend. “Are you taken or available?” the lyrics ask.

With the innovation the music star injected into these intriguing tracks, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’ are likely to generate a fascinating stir, much like his past releases.

Rema, whose actual name is Divine Ikubor, has received a warm welcome from music fans since bursting onto the scene.

The singer has also received several honors and accolades.

At the 13th edition of The Headies in 2019, he received the ‘Next Rated’ award and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice.

In 2020, he was named ‘Best New Artist’ at the Soundcity MVP Awards.

Rema was also nominated for ‘Best Viewers Choice: International Artist’ at the 2020 BET Awards, alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid.