Stop attacking homes and business premises of Muslims – MURIC tells Fayose

Islamic body, Muslim Rights Congress (MURIC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop the attacks on the homes and business premises of Muslims in Ekiti State.

MURIC claims the attacks are carried out by “Fayose’s thugs”, citing the example of the attacks on a filling station owned by a prominent Muslim businessman, Alhaji Sulaiman Akinbami and other marketers.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, according to Daily Post said, “MURIC strongly condemns this impunity; we call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly intervene and restore law and order. We demand adequate protection for Alhaji Akinbami and his property in the state.

“Governor Fayose is victimizing Alhaji Akinbami for being a practising and committed Muslim. Akinbami is not really Fayose’s target, it is Islam. Fayose has demonstrated his hatred for Muslims in several ways before.

“He insisted that he would bulldoze the mosques inside the petrol stations if they were used for Jum’ah prayers. In obedience to the draconian order, the owner, Alhaji Akinbami stopped worshippers from coming for Jum’ah service.

“Yet Fayose was not satisfied; he gave orders that the evening Arabic classes attended by little children should stop and pronto, the owner complied. Again, he instructed them to stop the Sunday morning Asalatu activities. Akinbami has also obeyed but Fayose appears dissatisfied.

“The governor was alleged to have threatened to deal with Alhaji Akinbami during his media chat on Monday and complained that he could not tolerate Alhaji Akinbami’s business ventures because the latter is from Osun State.

“It will be recalled that the governor had threatened to bulldoze the businessman’s petrol stations few weeks ago because there are mosques inside the complex.”