President Trump meets French President Macron for working lunch in Brussels

President Trump met newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time at the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium’s residence Thursday for a working lunch, AFP reports.

President Macron has said he has a long list of issues to discuss with President Trump, including the fight against terrorism, the economy, climate and energy issues. This is the first time the two leaders are meeting ,they’ll dine on tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, veal filet with potatoes, tri-colored vegetables, and a duo of Belgian chocolate mousse.

Welcoming Macron in Brussels, Trump said: “We have a lot to discuss, including terrorism and other things. Congratulations. Great job.” Both leaders exchanged a firm handshake that left President Trump’s knuckles white.

[Read Also] US Naval ship taunts Beijing’s claims to South China sea

The French President replied “I’m also very happy to be with President Trump. “We have an extremely large agenda to discuss: the fight against terrorism, the economy, climate and energy.”

While Trump dines with Macron, the first lady Melania is cheering children up at Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital, bearing gifts of Dr Seuss books, she’ll also be making crepe paper flowers with the children which is a Belgian tradition.

The children used a sketch toy to make a sign reading “Welcome Mrs Trump.”

Thank u to Queen Fabiola University Hospital! Enjoyed creating paper flowers with amazing patients & getting a tour. #Brussels #Belgium pic.twitter.com/igeOaVSyf0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 25, 2017

[In case you missed it] Barack Obama meets Angela Merkel before she meets President Trump at NATO summit