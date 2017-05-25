Buhari appoints Shinkafi as SMDF chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Hajia Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary and Head of the Secretariat of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF).

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this at the inauguration of the Board of the SMDF on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “We remain committed to being guided by our roadmap to achieve greater strides in the sector. It is therefore noteworthy that this inauguration is coming at a time we have commenced the operationalisation of the roadmap as well as the implementation of the World Bank supported Mineral Diversification Project.

“In addition to their statutory mandates, the board is also charged with the following responsibilities: Restructuring and operationalisation of the SMDF by designing the appropriate governance structure, organization, strategies and operations for effective management.

“Promote the establishment of the SPV Facilitator Fund and work with investors to establish its governance and financial structure.

“Mr. President has also approved the appointment of Hajia Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary and Head of the Secretariat of the SMDF.”