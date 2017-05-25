Queen Elizabeth pays surprise visit to young victims of Manchester attack (PHOTOS)

Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II paid a surprise visit to the children’s hospital where young victims of the terror attack on a Manchester Arena concert on Monday night.

Online magazine, People reports that the Queen arrived Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at about 11.20am on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth said it was dreadful and wicked to target that sort of thing.

22 people were killed after a Libyan immigrant and British national, Salman Abedi bombed Ariana Grande’s concert just after the show had ended and concertgoers were exiting the venue.

A minute of silence was held across Britain in tribute to the dead.