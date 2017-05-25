[The Presidential Blog] Photos of Professor Osinbajo and Obasanjo at the #Biafra50

It’s been 50 years since the Nigerian Civil War was fought and a one day conference was organised today in Abuja for Nigerian leaders to discuss the importance of the Biafran war in Nigerian history. The even was themed “Memory and Nation Building – Biafra: 50 Years After”.

The organisers of the event described it as an opportunity for the leaders invited to speak to engage in “sober reflection on a number of issues including lessons learned that may be useful in dealing with contemporary challenges confronting Nigeria.”

While Professor Osinbajo was invited to deliver a keynote address on the topic: “Greater together than apart”, there were eight other speakers including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Other speakers include: Alhaji Ahmed Joda, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and Professor John Stremlau of the University of Witwatersrand.

See photos from the event below: