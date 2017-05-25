Mariah Carey pays emotional tribute to huge fan who died in the Manchester terror attack

US singer, Mariah Carey, has paid an emotional tribute to Manchester terror attack victim, Martyn Hett, who was the singer’s huge fan.

Sharing a photograph of Martyn on Instagram, she told followers she was ‘devastated’ when she heard he had died, describing him as being a member of the ‘Lambily’ – the name given to Mariah’s fans.

‘Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily,’ she wrote.

‘RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤.’

