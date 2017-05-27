235 years jailterm for Nigerian fraudsters, £1 compensation for Ibori | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

235 – The total number of years three Nigerian fraudsters were sentenced to, by a Missisippi court for using dating sites to defraud their victims of millions of dollars.

£1 – Former Delta state governor, James Ibori awarded this generous amount by a UK court over his claim of unlawful detention.

22 – The number of concertgoers who died in a terror attack on UK’s Manchester Arena moments after American pop star, Ariana Grande performed. Over 59 people were injured in the explosion.

N1.7 million – A Kogi civil servant returned this amount of money to the state government after it was paid in excess of her March salary.

35,000 – The Nigerian Police is set to recruit this number of people into the force.