Husband of gay prime minister joins Nato leader’s wives in group photo (PHOTOS)

The husband of gay prime minister of Luxembourg, posed alongside other wives and partners of Nato leaders – for a group photo.

Gauthier Destenay and Xavier Bettel got married 44 months after Luxembourg legalised same-sex marriage, according to The Daily Mail.

In the photo, Mr Destenay, known as the ‘first gentleman’, stood behind Melania Trump and Emine Erdogan, the wife of Tayyip Erdogan, who is president of Turkey, but didn’t seem uncomfortable.

Mr Bettel is the first gay EU leader to enter into a same-sex union according to Metro.