Husband of gay prime minister joins Nato leader’s wives in group photo (PHOTOS)

epa05970066 Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (L) and his husband Gauthier Destenay (R) arrive for the screening of 'Les Fantomes d'Ismael' (Ismael's Ghosts) and the Opening Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 17 May 2017. Presented out of competition, the movie opens the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The husband of gay prime minister of Luxembourg, posed alongside other wives and partners of Nato leaders – for a group photo.

Gauthier Destenay and Xavier Bettel got married 44 months after Luxembourg legalised same-sex marriage, according to The Daily Mail.  

In the photo, Mr Destenay, known as the ‘first gentleman’, stood behind Melania Trump and Emine Erdogan, the wife of Tayyip Erdogan, who is president of Turkey, but didn’t seem uncomfortable.

Mr Bettel is the first gay EU leader to enter into a same-sex union according to Metro.

(LtoR) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, partner of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir 

