Three Nigerians sentenced to 235 years In US for fraud

Three Nigerians have been sentenced by a Missisippi court for using dating sites to defraud their victims of millions of dollars, NAN reports.

Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan, 30, was sentenced to 95 years in prison; Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31, was given 115 years and Femi Alexander Mewase, 45, got 25 years behind bars, according to a report by Infosecurity.

The court had in February found them guilty of mail fraud, wire fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and theft of government property. Ayelotan and Raheem were also found guilty of conspiracies to commit bank fraud and money laundering.

The three Nigerians were among the six extradited from South Africa by US Department of Justice in 2015 to face charges of running a series of scams against gullible Americans over the past 16 years.