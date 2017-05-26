BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu’s house

The Nigerian police on Friday raided the Abuja official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Uche Anichukwu confirmed this, saying the police were around to carry out a search on the Maitama residence.

Anichukwu said neither of the Deputy Senate President’s aides were informed before the operation. However, nothing was found.

This comes weeks after Senator Ekweremadu alleged that the EFCC had plans to raid his house in either Abuja or Enugu.