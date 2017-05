Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfeld and Professor Wole Soyinka amongst others were special guests at the “Rhumbles in Lagos” novelty match. The match which was held at Eko Atlantic City was a huge hit with a massive turnout, the event is one of the last marking the Golden Anniversary Celebration of Lagos state, #LagosAt50

