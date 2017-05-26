Resign or be impeached – APC leaders tell Yahaya Bello

APC leaders in Kogi state have asked Governor Yahaya Bello to immediately resign or be impeached.

The press briefing comprising federal lawmakers, state chairman and other top members asked the governor to resign over his double registration during the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration.

According to Sumner Sambo, a TVC correspondent, the Kogi APC chieftains disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja where they commended the INEC for detecting the fraudulent registration by Governor Bello and canceling the action.