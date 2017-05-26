Hey, fellas. What’s happening today? Just for bants, we are sure President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Since the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom for medical vacation, his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo has been engaged in one activity after the other.

He signed three executive orders, spoke at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Biafra agitation, among others.

On Friday, Osinbajo took his ‘heroic’ appearances a step further when he visited markets in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

I just stopped by at theGarki market, Abuja.

This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market pic.twitter.com/5KV8Ninmo8 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 26, 2017

But not long after Osinbajo visited the market, a parody account, @TheMBuhari which tweets on issues bordering on the president expressed its disappointment. And we could not let it go unnoticed, so we decided to do a post on it.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s visit, the Buhari (not the president) accused his deputy of campaigning for the 2019 election due to his absence.

He said, “Yemi is campaigning for 2019 because of small travel I did. Laughs in medical Cabal”.

Yemi is campaigning for 2019 because of small travel I did. Laughs in medical Cabal. https://t.co/dHOAQrhlil — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) May 26, 2017