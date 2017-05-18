[The Presidential Blog] Professor Osinbajo signs 3 executive orders in one day

Who knew these things happened in Nigeria right? Thanks to U.S President, Donald Trump who has made himself almost synonymous with the phrase “executive orders”.

Anyway, Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo today signed three executive orders earlier today, presumably after the phone discussions he had with the Cote d’Ivorian and Liberian Presidents, regarding a peaceful resolution of the Ivorian situation where there was a coup by a fraction of the Armed Forces against the Government yesterday.

The first executive order touches on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, something the Office of the Vice President has been working on for months now in conjunction with the private sector and business related agencies and parastatals in the country. The executive order is aimed at the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment, designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The second relates to an even more current issue – the budgetary process. The executive order is expected to ensure the timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government.

Two days ago, the Senate President issued a two-week ultimatum to more than 15 Federal Government agencies who were yet to submit their budget proposals for the year. In addition to the ultimatum, the Senate placed an immediate embargo on all non-essential and capital spending for 2017 by all affected agencies until their budgets are approved by the Senate. A situation that will negatively affect all agencies – like the Corporate Affairs Commission, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Federal Airport Authority and the Federal Inland Revenue Service -involved in Professor Osinbajo’s Ease of Doing Business agenda who find themselves affected by the embargo.

The last order will mandate support for Local Content in public procurement by the Federal Government.

All three orders are expected to “significantly change the way government business and operations are conducted in Nigeria forthwith” according to an announcement published via Twitter a few minutes ago.