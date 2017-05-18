Today’s Noisemakers: Governor Ortom and his many wheelbarrows, Juliet Kego and Six Brown Chicks

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. @-Alphawoman

This one’s for you Otondos.

You’ll think it’s too early for ‘shade’, but no. So listen up:

Your wcw that tweets 'you're poor if you earn 200k monthly' is just going for nysc and will be earning 19,800 😩😭😩 — Oluwafirewamiri 😊 (@_Alphawoman) May 18, 2017

2. Gov Ortom

Methinks Governor Otom deserves the cup for throwing major shade, afterall when they said youth empowerment, he said “Wheel barrows”!

Nigerians bicker about his decision here:

Gov Ortom empowerment idea from his N163 billion 2017 budget presented wheelbarrows to youths in BenueState I guess to carry their problems pic.twitter.com/8meUzQm5HK — Samuel Philip (@The_improviser) May 18, 2017

Gov: I've donated wheelbarrows for empowerment

Citizen-Blogger: How much for them+cost of inscription?

Gov: Arrest him!

Press:Give Gov Award — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

@The_improviser He tried. Better than the governor who contemplated giving camels to beggars to aid transportation so they can beg more efficiently — AuntyHannatu (@FayveRight) May 18, 2017

@The_improviser @DoubleEph State presently received funds dt would allow it pay off 6 mnths back salary. What does my man do? Sets up committee on salary payment. pic.twitter.com/MYFM33hwGe — Meshell (@DreamGyyrl) May 18, 2017

3. Juliet Kego

Evidently, Gov Ortom of the Food Basket state lacks requisite understanding of the word “empowerment”. Juliet takes him to school.

Dear present/future Governors of Anambra, do not try this Ortom type of 'empowerment'. A whole separate thread on meaning of "Empowerment"! — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

1/5. EMPOWERMENT

<noun>

Authority/power given to someone to be someone or to do something greater than they would have ordinarily been/done. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

2/5. EMPOWERMENT

<noun>

The process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one's life and claiming one's rights. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

3/5. EMPOWERMENT

<noun>

Measures designed to increase the degree of autonomy and self-determination in people and in communities in order… — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

4/5. ..In order to enable them represent their interests in a Responsible & Self-determined-SUSTAINABLE way, acting on their own authority. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

5/5. "EMPOWERMENT" challenges our assumptions about the way things are/can be. It challenges our basic assumptions about power and helping" — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 18, 2017

@julietkego Everyone is blinded by tribalism and hatred. They still can't see that our common enemy is Corruption. These guys keep stealing our future. — Ene (@OwoichoEne) May 18, 2017

4. Kayode

But in case you’re not convinced Ortom and other politicians are doing their best, perhaps this will convince you:

Artist:Kay-D

Track: Devil’s Advocate

The life of a politician is actually rather tough. Just because most Nigerian politicians are selfish etc., doesn't mean their life is easy. — 'Kayode A (@kayodea) May 18, 2017

To be and to remain a successful politician, you have to do some really inconvenient things that a regular Joe Bloggs wouldn't. — 'Kayode A (@kayodea) May 18, 2017

It's a choice. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — 'Kayode A (@kayodea) May 18, 2017

@oladipops My bad. I really meant the average me or you… — 'Kayode A (@kayodea) May 18, 2017

Clapback

The life of a drug dealer is actually rather tough. Just because most Nigerian drug dealers are criminals etc, doesn't make their life easy https://t.co/C1IJdqNvS6 — S. (@saratu) May 18, 2017

Is this where we say touche?

5. Ogbeni Dipo

Meanwhile, we are all wondering what the back and forth with taking presidential decisions is all about.

“Buhari will vet the budget and pass onto Osinbajo”- Lai

“I will pass the budget after I’m satisfied”- Osinbajo

Twitter NG is curious about these things

Confusion as Enang opposes Akande, says ‘Mr President’ will sign 2017 budget | TheCable https://t.co/MrRavwDICo #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/nawBJECvVX — TheCable (@thecableng) May 18, 2017

The President will sign the budget from London on a sick bed? Why have an acting President then? What exactly is all this rubbish? https://t.co/CZrG6IPSkt — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) May 18, 2017

The acting President should have ALL FULL POWERS of the President and should be able to sign a budget in the absence of the President. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) May 18, 2017

It looks like there is a calculated attempt to undermine the acting President, who of course has been 100% loyal to his boss as it shld be. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) May 18, 2017

Acting President Osinbajo should be able to take decisive decisions per removing or re-instating the suspended SGF.Why is it taking so long? — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) May 18, 2017

Buhari will have to give power up someday before 2019, either because of severe health setbacks or death…it's a matter of time really — Tonte (@tontebriggs) May 18, 2017

6. Six Brown Chicks

We’ve got to move away from politics before we burst an artery:

Q1. I ask wife for sex, she's not in the mood. But she has toys hidden under the bed. What's up with her? What to do? #SBCCHAT — SixBrownChicks (@SixBrownChicks) May 17, 2017

Q2. Part 1 of2 I was tired of the long-distance relationship, so I decided to go all in. First of all, it took him 2 days to #SBCCHAT — SixBrownChicks (@SixBrownChicks) May 17, 2017

Q3 I CAUGHT him leaving his ex's house. Confronted him. He said he set it up to see if I was stalking him. He won't text me. Help #SBCCHAT — SixBrownChicks (@SixBrownChicks) May 17, 2017

Clapback

"Glad You're Asking For Help. Now, Brain Transplants Are Decades In The Future, At Least. But Until Then, Let's Work On Your Self-Esteem." https://t.co/Sb5Sg5D3fM — Harry Allen (@harryallen) May 18, 2017

Darn. And we thought we were safe in these waters. We need a break.

********Commercial break*******

You need a knife so you can– Me: pic.twitter.com/hDFv7tbAeO — Haitian Beauties LLC (@HaitianBeauties) May 17, 2017

*******************

7. Mallam Batarhe

Good news! Good news!

My boss until March this year just became a mum for the first time. 20 years after. Dedication is full turn up at Orchid 🙂 — Mallam Battycash (@Batarhe) May 18, 2017

Loud it.