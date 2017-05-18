Today’s Noisemakers: Governor Ortom and his many wheelbarrows, Juliet Kego and Six Brown Chicks

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are  just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. @-Alphawoman

This one’s for you Otondos.

You’ll think it’s too early for ‘shade’, but no. So listen up:

2. Gov Ortom

Methinks Governor Otom deserves the cup for throwing major shade, afterall when they said youth empowerment, he said “Wheel barrows”!

Nigerians bicker about his decision here:

3. Juliet Kego

Evidently, Gov Ortom of the Food Basket state lacks requisite understanding of the word “empowerment”. Juliet takes him to school.

4. Kayode

But in case you’re not convinced Ortom and other politicians are doing their best, perhaps this will convince you:

Artist:Kay-D
Track: Devil’s Advocate

Clapback

Is this where we say touche?

5. Ogbeni Dipo

Meanwhile, we are all wondering what the back and forth with taking presidential decisions is all about.

“Buhari will vet the budget and pass onto Osinbajo”- Lai

“I will pass the budget after I’m satisfied”- Osinbajo

Twitter NG is curious about these things

6. Six Brown Chicks

We’ve got to move away from politics before we burst an artery:

Clapback

Darn. And we thought we were safe in these waters. We need a break.

********Commercial break*******

*******************

7. Mallam Batarhe

Good news! Good news!

Loud it.

