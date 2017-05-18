‘Leave if you want to’ – PDP tells Fayose

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti Chapter, loyal to the National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose is free to leave the party.

The governor had repeatedly said he would leave the party if Sheriff won at the Supreme Court.

In the statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi; and secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, the faction warned that “the exit of Fayose from PDP will not adversely affect the fortunes of the party.

“All the ward, local government and state executives as well as the state’s leadership caucus remain intact.

“Most of the elected and appointed officials at all levels of government have resolved to remain in PDP and are not following Fayose if he eventually defects again…

“All the 177 wards and 16 local governments still believe in the PDP as the party that delivered and performed best so far since the creation of Ekiti State.

“The incontrovertible fact is that on the two occasions he won the governorship elections, it was the PDP that provided the platform and opportunities for him.

“If he decides to leave PDP again, we shall not miss him, as the party remains strong and in fact under the able leadership of Chief Clement Awoyelu, the first state chairman of the party.

“When Fayose dumped the party in 2007, we went ahead to win the governorship election and all the nine National Assembly seats and 13 House of Assembly seats without him,” the statement read.