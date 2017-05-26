Heartbeat the musical ready to light up the stage

Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva’s Lufodo Productions presents Heartbeat: A New Beginning Directed by Najite Dede Written by Tosin Otudeko and Debo Oluwatuminu, with music by Tosin Otudeko and Efosa Lawal and songs by Tosin Otudeko.

Heartbeat is anchored on Grace House, a well-known shelter for the homeless. Grace House finds itself in the middle of a battle between warring forces within their local government areas while preparing for their 25th year anniversary. Caught between personal and political conflicts, the residents (each with their own share of secrets, fears and flaws) must come together to save the only place they can truly call their own.

Heartbeat explores the themes of: love, hate, betrayal, family, identity, politics, homelessness and social justice through the characters who converge in and around Grace House in search of refuge and atonement. Heartbeat is about Lagos, the Heartbeat of Nigeria. It’s about relationships, the Heartbeat of love, and it’s about hope, the Heartbeat of life.

Musical Style

Heartbeat has a moving and memorable soundtrack that cuts across a range of genres. These include; classical, African contemporary (Afro-pop), African highlife, musical poetry and the traditional musical theatre style, (all original music).

Lufodo Productions was established in 1985 by Olu Jacobs (MFR) & Joke Silva (MFR) as a stage and film production company.

The performances will hold on May 24, 28, and 29. The show kicks off at 7pm on May 24 and at 3pm and 9pm on May 28 and 29. It will be held at Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street Victoria Island, Lagos.

The tickets go for N5000 regular, N15000 VIP and N25000 for the VVIP.

Tickets are available at www.ariiyatickets.com, www.dealdey.com and at www.afritickets.com.