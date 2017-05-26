Osinbajo meets school children in Abuja (WATCH)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, met with children from 23 schools in Abuja.
He said on Twitter, ‘Today, I had the privilege of meeting some of our children from twenty-three schools in Abuja.’
Today, I had the privilege of meeting some of our children from twenty-three schools in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/rRMgIZSgbc
The Acting President said the children asked him ‘a number of questions about Electric power, Education, Aso Villa, Economy, Corruption & the Future.’
They asked me a number of questions about Electric power, Education, Aso Villa, Economy, Corruption & the Future. pic.twitter.com/o20l0edwjK
They and future generations are the reason we must remain committed to the growth of our nation and shared prosperiy of its people.
