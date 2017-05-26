Osinbajo meets school children in Abuja (WATCH)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, met with children from 23 schools in Abuja.

He said on Twitter, ‘Today, I had the privilege of meeting some of our children from twenty-three schools in Abuja.’

The Acting President said the children asked him ‘a number of questions about Electric power, Education, Aso Villa, Economy, Corruption & the Future.’

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

BREAKING: Yemi Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check food prices (WATCH)

Doyin Okupe

Fasting and prayer can make Nigeria great | Okupe disagrees with Osinbajo

The YNaija Tracklist: How Jonathan shared N2bn each to PDP states – NEC | Senate scraps NNPC in new PIB bill | More stories