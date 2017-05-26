BREAKING: Yemi Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check food prices (WATCH)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently at the Garki market in Abuja checking out food prices.

Spokesperson to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, announced this on Twitter.

He said, “As May 29 Democracy Day approaches, Ag. President Osinbajo in surprise stop Garki market, Abuja to feel the pulse of Nigerians. Engagement.”

Acting President @ProfOsinbajo visited Abuja's Garki Market this evening to meet with Traders and Marketpeople. pic.twitter.com/ShClUsB4dr — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 26, 2017

I just stopped by at theGarki market, Abuja.

This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market pic.twitter.com/5KV8Ninmo8 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 26, 2017

