BREAKING: Yemi Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check food prices (WATCH)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently at the Garki market in Abuja checking out food prices.

Spokesperson to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, announced this on Twitter.

He said, “As May 29 Democracy Day approaches, Ag. President Osinbajo in surprise stop Garki market, Abuja to feel the pulse of Nigerians. Engagement.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Osinbajo meets school children in Abuja (WATCH)

Doyin Okupe

Fasting and prayer can make Nigeria great | Okupe disagrees with Osinbajo

The YNaija Tracklist: How Jonathan shared N2bn each to PDP states – NEC | Senate scraps NNPC in new PIB bill | More stories