Judge declares part of Justice Ngwuta’s money missing

Justice John Tsoho has, on Friday, revealed that part of the N35 million found in Justice Sylvester Ngwuta’s residence is missing.

This was declared at the resumption of the trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The DSS through one of its investigators, John Utazi, has declared that the agency found N35,358,000, £35, 0915 (Pound Sterling), $319,096 (United States Dollars), R50 (South Africa Rand), €280 Euros, 380 United Arab Emirates Dirhams and 420 Gambian Dalasis.

After it was presented before the court, Justice Tsoho asked the monies be recounted and, that the foreign currencies be counted in bundles, only to discover that N22,160.00 was missing, as reported by Vanguard.

While the FG claimed that it tendered a total of N35,358,000, the Judge disclosed that only N35,335,840 was tendered before the court. Sequel to the development, the court gave Ngwuta’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, the nod to cross-examine the witness, Mr. Utazi, who is the fifth prosecution witness in the matter.