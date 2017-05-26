Civil servant returns N1.7m paid in excess of salary

A Kogi State civil servant, Mrs Husseina Mohammed, has returned N1,780,500 paid in excess of her March salary.

Mohammed said this on Friday in Lokoja, while paying a visit to the Director-General, Bureau of Information and Grassroots Mobilisation, Alhaji Abdulkareem Abdulmalik.

Mohammed who reportedly works at the state’s Teaching Service Commission, said she received an alert from her bank on May 21, and discussing it with her husband, it was agreed that the money be returned.

She praised the Governor, Yahaya Bello, for paying her salary up to March, but pleaded with the state government to pay the outstanding 15 month salary arrears of her husband, Yakubu Mohammed.

Abdulmalik in his response, commended the honesty of the Mohammed family.