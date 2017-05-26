So ‘Senauthor’ Dino Melaye wrote a bedtime story for his friends only | We have just one question

Is Dino Melaye capable of contributing anything positive to Nigeria?

I mean the man is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You’d think that rising to level of his political career, Senator Melaye has done something more than sit in the House of Representatives for years while laying claims to being an anti-corruption crusader.

You’d imagine that he’s excelled in some academic field or the other in a University of repute within and/or outside Nigeria. That the other humans who attended these schools with him and the attendant one-year service corps would have something to say about his intelligence, his problem-solving skills or maybe his ability to identify areas where any group of people can work on to further develop themselves.

You’d think that he’s defended Nigeria, belly-deep in the trenches against insurgents or at least represented Nigeria amongst intellectuals of the world at governance and policy-making discourse.

Maybe we are being too demanding and unaware of how things work here. Maybe it’s okay that Dino Melaye simply had to tout himself around the country as a crusader against corruption, fight with other legislators, speak nonsensically, make unverified claims about people trying to kill him, make a singing fool of himself and physically defend circus leaders involved in corruption scandals in order to land himself a seat at the table of those whose job it is to come up with legislations to take Nigeria to the promise land.

Maybe all he has to do to continue sitting at that table of 125 million-earning Kings and Queens is to write a book offering the “Antidotes for Corruption”. Senator Dino Melaye launched this book last Monday at a well-attended event. He had the likes of Patience Jonathan, wife of President Goodluck Jonathan, his senior colleagues in the legislative arm, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara. His legislator friends reportedly bought copies of his NGN 50,000 running into millions of Naira for each member of each legislative arm – like it would have been a taboo to get a few copies for the NASS library. He had TBoss there too. And even though we don’t know if she bought herself some of his antidote, the #BBNaija runner-up’s selfie with went viral a day after the launch.

[In case you missed it: This is why you are so bothered by that photo of Senator Dino Melaye and TBoss]

Beyond the optics, the presumption was that the Senauthor had written a few hundred pages filled with great insights into the Nigerian political scene; especially on how the corruption machine works and of course, how it can be effectively brought to an end.

But there appears to be a problem now. TheCable reported this morning that “the book has not hit bookstores in the Federal Capital Territory “despite an announcement made at the launch that the N50,000 book “would be available in Abuja bookstores that week.”

If Senator Dino Melaye has written a book that was sold at NGN50,000, 469 copies of which were picked up between the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives at NGN 23, 450, 000; a book that is supposed to help us gain insights on how to battle corruption in Nigeria and a book that Nigerians cannot lay their hands on, should we not be asking a single question of ourselves?

Should we not be asking why Senator Dino Melaye is hell bent on bringing only shame to Nigeria?

Except of course, we are being too demanding once again.