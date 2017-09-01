Fans of Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey aim to “dethrone” Despacito

To break a record of over 3.5 billion and counting?

The Despacito summer hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber now ties Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 smash hit One Sweet Day as the longest running No. 1 song on the charts at 16 weeks.

The track has been topping charts and breaking records—such as most watched video on YouTube (3.5 billion)

According to People, fans are calling for an end to the “Despacito” reign.

If the song makes it just one more week at the top of the Hot 100 chart, it will take the throne as the longest-running song at No. 1 of all time, and Mariah Carey fans are not happy.

They are subsequently aiming for Taylor Swift’s newest song Look What You Made Me Do to reach the top of the charts.

Fans of Carey anxiously awaited the release of Taylor Swift’s “LWYMMD” and since it dropped, they’ve urged people to stream the song as much as possible.

Swift’s song is already breaking records garnering the most YouTube global streams in a span of 24 hours, according to Billboard.

The music video received over 30,000 views a minute on its first day. It also set records on Spotify’s for its first 24 hours and according to Nielson, it was the most-played song on U.S. radio last Friday with 4,228 plays.