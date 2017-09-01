We don’t answer to you, we answer to Americans – McCain slams Trump

Arizona Sen. John McCain through an opinion statement has made it clear he believes Congress does not fall secondary to President Donald Trump and instead calls on his colleagues to return to regular order to accomplish the things the President can’t.

Documenting his opinion on Washington Post, McCain wrote, “We must respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities, we must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don’t answer to him. We answer to the American people.”

Pointing to Trump’s inexperience in public office, McCain made the plea to Congress which faces a daunting challenge as it returns from August recess next week. He shared how it is the responsibility of Congress to serve as a check to the president’s power.

The former war hero whose “nay” vote was the major cause for Obamacare repeal failure stressed, “Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct”.

“We must be diligent in discharging our responsibility to serve as a check on his power, and we should value our identity as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation,” McCain added.