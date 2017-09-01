President Trump declares Sunday as National Day of Prayer for #HurricaneHarvey victims

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed September 3, 2017, as a National Day of Prayer for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey and for the National Response and Recovery Efforts.

The President, who pronounced this through a released statement which gave the full details of the devastating Hurricane, commiserated with those who got their properties damaged and families of those who lost their lives.

The official White House Twitter page which disclosed this stated, “President Trump proclaims Sunday, September 3, 2017 a National Day of Prayer”.

In the statement, Trump, who reignited the American spirit, charged Texans to gather strength in collaboration with government to salvage the remains of the disaster and urged all Americans to show support in every form.

The concluding paragraph of the release which contained the proclamation reads, “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 3, 2017, as a National Day of Prayer for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey and for our National Response and Recovery Efforts. We give thanks for the generosity and goodness of all those who have responded to the needs of their fellow Americans. I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers today for all those harmed by Hurricane Harvey, including people who have lost family members or been injured, those who have lost homes or other property, and our first responders, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and medical professionals leading the response and recovery efforts. Each of us, in our own way, may call upon our God for strength and comfort during this difficult time. I call on all Americans and houses of worship throughout the Nation to join in one voice of prayer, as we seek to uplift one another and assist those suffering from the consequences of this terrible storm.”