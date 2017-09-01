Buhari congratulates the Super Eagles after impressive win over Cameroon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles, who this evening in Uyo, beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4 goals to nothing.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, the President said, like the NYSC, football is “unifying platform”.

He wrote, “I join millions of football-loving Nigerians in applauding our Super Eagles for their skilful and entertaining display against Cameroon.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles, on the impressive win. We are looking forward to you sustaining the momentum in the return leg.

“Football, like the NYSC, is a powerful unifying platform for us as a nation. Today’s victory is for all Nigerians, at home and in the Diaspora.

“Let me also commend the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continued support, and for the provision of excellent hosting facilities.”

