Super Eagles thrash Cameroon 4-0 in World Cup Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in one of the most anticipated World Cup qualifying games in Africa.

Rohr’s men opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a goal from Odion Ighalo.

A goal in the 44th minute from Captain Mikel Obi sent the Eagles on a 2-goal lead in the first half.

The Super Eagles continued the goal scoring with goals from Victor Moses in the 56th minute and, Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute.

The Cameroonian coach, Hugo Broos, had in a pre-match conference said the Indomitable Lions, having played at the Confederation Cup in Russia, is more experienced than the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The coach said that the Indomitable Lions, apart from being African champions, had played against difficult national teams of Chile, Germany, and Australia in the Confederation cup.

“We are four points behind Nigeria and we know that if we lose, we are finished. We will play a very good game even in depression.

“Everybody knows that tomorrow’s result and that of Monday are very important, I’m not afraid,” Broos said.

This Super Eagles victory over Cameroon will leave them with just one more victory to fly to Russia next year.