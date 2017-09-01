Russia meddling of the US election is underreported – Investigative journalist

Clifford J. Levy, an investigative journalist for The New York Times has lamented through his Twitter page the poor investigation and underscored the US government’s handling of the Russia government’s meddling into the 2016 election.

Tweeting earlier on, Levy wrote, “NYT exclusive: Election hacking went beyond Russian assaults in 21 states. But there have been few inquiries”.

The alleged Russia interference into the election has been a major bone of contention across wide spectrum. Democrats, Republicans and concerned parties were furious at the meddling and insisted on a counter reaction from the US government. After conclusive investigation which revealed a moderate level of Russian interference in the election, Congress passed a bill which imposed sanctions on Russia and has since been signed into law by President Trump.

However, Levy and some other investigative journalists and election analysts through deep and thorough investigation and review claimed that the extent of the meddling was far more than what was reported and they were left a dunce at the unwilling attitude of government to launch an extensive investigation into the matter.

Their investigations revealed Russian hackers hacked the company that provided Durham’s software, VR Systems, months before the election, thus rendering dozens ineligible to vote.