6 injured in accident involving FC Ifeanyi Ubah bus

The management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah has confirmed the road accident involving members of the team – who were on their way to a match with Sunshine Stars of Akure scheduled for September 3.

The club’s chairman, Chuma Ubah, who described the incident as ‘pathetic and excruciating,’ said the team was already overcoming the trauma, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He assured their fans that two of the seriously affected players of were responding to treatment, while others and their fans had continued to support the team.

Ubah said, “Sequel to the reports making the rounds this morning, we wish to confirm that FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s team bus conveying the players and officials was involved in an auto accident.

“The accident occurred along Benin/Ore expressway while we were on our way to Ijebu-Ode to honour the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 36 fixture with Sunshine Stars billed for Sunday, September 3.

“Six of our players sustained varying degrees of injuries and two that are unconscious hitherto have regained consciousness and are receiving treatment presently at the closest medical facility to the scene of the accident.

“We wish to express our felicitations for your concern, support, show of emotions, deepest thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

Ubah said the club would come up with decisions on the matter as related to their ability to honour the match as scheduled.

Meanwhile, a source close to the club said the accident was due to lane violation by a driver who rammed into the football team’s vehicle.