Piggybank, Afrotech Girls, ZNM Founation, Tambollo, others win SME100 Award

Every year, SME100Nigeria one of Nigeria’s fastest growing platforms for young entrepreneurs; recognises and celebrates 25 Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things in Nigeria and contributing to socio-economic development of the country. The Nominee reception and awards ceremony held on Saturday, 26th of August at the Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ceremony which was well attended by young entrepreneurs, business managers, innovators, inventors and captains of industries was hosted by Akah Nnani and Seyitan Atigarin. It was an evening of inspiration with words of wisdom and encouragement from Lois Sankey of Diamond Bank, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior Pastor Trinity House and Mr Tonye Cole, Co-founder Sahara group.

There were also musical performances by Saeon, Jeff Akoh, Ric Hassani and other talented young artists in the Nigerian creative industry.

The keynote speaker was Mr Segun Ogunsanya, CEO Airtel Nigeria who was represented by Emeka Oparah, Head Corporate Communications, Airtel. Emeka Oparah in his address advised young entrepreneurs to continue to strive in their various ventures and employ ethical practices that will set their businesses apart from others. He also spoke on Airtel’s commitment in contributing to entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of SME100 Nigeria, Charles Odii in his welcome address spoke on the goal and aim of the awards. “The goal of this award is to stimulate an entrepreneurial culture among our youths. We identify young people doing phenomenal work across the country, and shine the spotlight on them so that all others can see them and aspire to set up businesses as well,” he said.

The selection of the finalists was cut down to 100 from 3,500 nominated candidates across the 25 categories of the award. The final 25 winners were decided by the Global Advisory Board of SME100Nigeria based on set down criteria and online voting.

See the full list of the award winners below:

NAME CATEGORY 1. Maryam Laushi Not too young to run Active Citizenry & Government Engagement 2. Chibuzo Aloizeuwa ACE Palace Farms Agriculture 3. Jekein Lato-Unah Artiste Arts, Craft & Culture 4. Garos Bot Botz Pretty Looks Beauty & Makeup 5. Georgette Monnou Unspoken Words Creative Writing & Content Creation 6. AfroTech Girls Afrotech girls Cyber Security & Technology 7. Abiola Chris-Amusan Rings Nigeria E-Commerce 8. Omozino Eguh Yudimy Education 9. Jennifer Uchendu Susty Vibes Energy & Sustainability 10. Buogo Obi WoodDesignes Environment, Housing & Interior Décor 11. Chinyere Uzuh Qwint Perfect Event Planning 12. Desiree Iyama Desiree Iyama Fashion 13. Joshua Chibueze PiggyBankNG Finance & Fintech 14. Aliyu Abubakar QuickShake Food 15. Precious Obiako Spotlight Skincare Health & Skincare 16. Natalie Obi Ethereal Olores Co. Manufacturing & Logistics 17. Gidado Shuaib Youths’ Digest Media & Communication 18. Tuke Morgan Music 19. Ebiye Performing Arts 20. Rotimi Okungbaye Photography 21. Stephanie Eze Mintville Professional Services 22. Zayyad Nasidi ZNM Foundation Social Entrepreneurship 23. Omimi Okere Qontent Software & Design 24. Georgia Oboh Sport 25. Sikemi Ifederu Tambollo Tourism & Hospitality