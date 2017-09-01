The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. MR PRESIDENT, THE CHINESE ARE PLAYING YOU FOR A FOOL

Nigeria has earmarked $5.8 billion for the construction of some dams up north. Finally, there will be light in the land. PHCN will have no more excuses! Maybe industries will begin to work again. Read here.

2. NEMA SENDS TEAM TO BENUE TO HELP TACKLE FLOOD

The NEMA Director-General Mustapha Maihaja, made this known in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti in Abuja on Friday.

3. KENYA SUPREME COURT ORDERS RE-RUN OF PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Saying irregularities compromised ‘integrity of entire presidential election’, the Supreme Court has ordered a re-run.

4. A WONDERFUL MOMENT TO STEP INTO THE EMBER MONTHS

The new month of September comes bright and fresh, offering us a gift. The gift of Eid-el-Kabir, the Muslim festival of sacrifice, obedience and humility.

5. THIS IS WHY WE’RE LOSING OUR CHILDREN TO THE STREETS

Unfortunately, the number of children opting to skip secondary and tertiary education keeps increasing, thanks in no small part to musicians and footballers who command more income than college professors.