The Thread: This is why we’re losing our children to the streets

Education is crucial, if Nigeria is to lift itself from its Third-world status. Unfortunately, the number of children opting to skip secondary and tertiary education keeps increasing, thanks in no small part to musicians and footballers who command more income than college professors.

Adebiyi Oluseyi believes we are missing the point of education.

See below:

1. Sometime in 2004 while I awaited admission into University, I had a very interesting conversation with my Mum… https://t.co/uDJ1eXzMo5 — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

14. A random sampling of the SS3 Students (whom I taught) showed that at least 40% of them did not look to aspire beyond secondary school… — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

23. … in d process defining ones intellect by an ability to demonstrate an understanding of either or both these subjects among others … — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

24. In the process of doing this, we lose sight of Education being; "the act or process of imparting or acquiring general knowledge… — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

25. … developing the powers of reasoning nd judgment nd generally of preparing oneself or others intellectually for mature life."#FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

26. The implication of this is the development of "Uneducated Geniuses" …individuals with high IQ but lacking in other "Q"s #FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

33. Parents, Uncles, Aunts, Neighbours, Religious and Corporate Organisations, etc are important pillars holding this structure #FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

34. … For the goal at the end of day is to build a total man, who is not intellectual bereft, morally corrupt, socially depraved… — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

36. I believe that the 1st step to repairing our Educational system is to fix it from "Home", consolidate in the larger society…#FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

37. Developing systems that scouts, identifies and rewards exceptional (in all spheres) products in all walks of life. #FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

38. Yes we need to build new schools, upgrade and equip existing ones and fill them up with students, but in the end what would matter … — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

39. Is not how many students passed through the classrooms, but how many transformed minds emerged from that system #FBNChat — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

40. Nw is d time to fix d broken system, let all hands get on deck, let's spot the holes and commit to fill dem up in our own ways. TheEnd. — Adebiyi Oluseyi (@seyiakano) August 30, 2017

