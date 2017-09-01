NEMA sends team to Benue to help tackle flood

The NEMA Director-General Mustapha Maihaja, made this known in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti in Abuja on Friday.

Maihaja said that the immediate redeployment of the humanitarian team followed the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide immediate assistance to flood victims in the state.

He said that the humanitarian team had been reinforced with another contingent headed by the Director, Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Paul Ohemu.

He said that this was in addition to the officers of the North-Central Zonal Office of NEMA in Jos.

The NEMA boss said they were to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected persons in the various locations and to assess the situation for further support.

He said that seven 30-tonne trucks had been despatched to the state and were due to arrive Makurdi on Friday.

Maihaja assured that NEMA would work closely with the state government in providing them with the necessary assistance.

The flood has reportedly displaced over 100,000 people in 12 local government areas of the state.